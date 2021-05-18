Sen. Brian Jones continues fighting sexually violent predator placement in neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Following San Diego Superior Court Judge Albert Harutunian III’s decision to prohibit sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield from being placed in a Mount Helix home, Sen. Brian Jones who represents the 38th Senate District at the California State Assembly, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards for an update on his efforts to keep SVPs out of neighborhoods.

Sen. Jones made a formal request to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss not only the possible placement of another SVP in the same Mount Helix house, Douglas Badger, but the entire issue of the state’s handling of SVP placements.

Thus far, Gov. Newsom has not yet met with Sen. Jones.

Sen. Jones is working on further potential legislation that aims to prohibit more SVP placement in East County, which has an already high concentration of SVPs.

According to state law, Gov. Newsom has authority to use trailers placed on state prisons to house SVPs in parole.

The use of the trailers is at the discretion of the Director of the Department of State Hospitals, who is an appointee of Gov. Newsom, Sen. Jones noted before adding that a judge must also sign off on use of the trailers.