Sen. Brian Jones discusses what can be done to address the large El Cajon homeless encampment





EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – All eyes have been on an East County homeless encampment as reporters and investigators have uncovered the underlying violent sex crimes occurring at the encampment along Magnolia Avenue.

Sen. Brian Jones, representing the 38th State Senate District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what he is doing to combat crimes emerging from homeless encampments.

Senate Bill 1006, which would give grants to local law enforcement departments to create homeless wrap teams that will compassionately clear encampments by quickly connecting homeless folks with supportive housing services, mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, and more

Jones’s bill has passed through the Public Safety Committee and is now pending in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The senator is hoping more support rallies around his bill to get it to the governor’s desk.