Sen. Brian Jones fights possible SVP placement in east county





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vigilant neighbors and now, politicians, in east county are continuing to fight the placement of sexually violent predators Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield in a Mt. Helix residential neighborhood.

Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee), 38th Senate District and Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus, wrote two letters to the Director of the Department of State Hospitals contending with the planned parole placement of these two repeated offenders in the Mt. Helix neighborhood.

“Neither Douglas Badger or Merle Wakefield are suitable to be released from secure state facilities, let alone dumping them in a residential neighborhood in Mt. Helix,” stated Senator Brian W. Jones. “Both are dangerous sexually violent predators who have repeatedly targeted and attacked children. Rather than renting a spacious home to serve as a boarding house for these people, Governor Newsom ought to follow the lead of former governors Pete Wilson and George Deukmejian. Both of these Governors got creative and ordered that dangerous parolees be housed in trailers at state correctional facilities.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet given Senator Jones a response.

Senator Jones encouraged viewers to send emails and/or call the District Attorney’s Office with concerns and email or call the San Diego County Superior Court which will be holding a hearing on Douglas Badger’s placement on April 20.

The court will also hold a hearing for the placement of Wakefield on May 10.

Senator Jones has penned Senate Bill 445, which if passed would prevent convicted rapists and other violent sex offenders from leaving prison earlier.

Senator Jones himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries for a discussion on what he is doing to fight the placement of the two SVPs in east county.