Sen. Brian Jones introduces measure to stop ‘hide the predator’ SVP placements





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator and Minority Leader Brian Jones, representing San Diego, introduced a measure to the CA State Senate that would prohibit the placement of SVP’s into unsuspecting communities by requiring DSH approval.

For years, Liberty Health Care has snuck SVP’s into communities without alerting neighborhoods and schools.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live with details.

RELATED STORY: Sup. Jim Desmond sends letter to state demanding Liberty Healthcare SVP records