Sen. Brian Jones introduces SB 841 to combat secretive SVP placements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sen. Brian Jones has introduced a bill to stop the dumping of sexually violent predators in San Diego County in an effort to address a problem that has been plaguing specifically San Diego’s East County.

The bill is called Senate Bill 841.

Sen. Brian Jones, who represents the 38th district, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of his bill.

Both Jones’ Republican and Democrats colleagues, as well as victims’ rights groups have been showing interest in the bill, Jones added.