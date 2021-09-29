Sen. Brian Jones on how state legislation can fix the sexually violent predator problem

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rancho Bernardo community is continuing to battle the proposed placement of sexually violent predator, Douglas Badger, in a million-dollar home in the community.

Sen. Brian Jones, representing the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what he is doing to fight the placement of sexually violent predators in California neighborhoods.

Sen. Jones maintained his stance that SVPs don’t get a chance to ruin another person’s life and should not be given parole.

The senator explained that he is currently working on a bill that will “at least provide more public scrutiny to the process of SVPs being paroled,” he said.