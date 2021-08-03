Sen. Brian Jones on second proposed placement for sexually violent predator

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield, who was effectively booted out of a proposal for a home in Mount Helix, has now been proposed for a home in Borrego Springs.

Sen. Brian Jones, who represents the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the proposed placement.

Wakefield has a history of failure and breaking parole, Sen. Jones said, and should not be placed anywhere near neighborhoods.