Sen. Brian Jones reacts to judge ruling against placement of second sexually violent predator in Mount Helix





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of heated protests over the potential placement of two sexually violent predators in a Mount Helix home near children, a judge ruled that the second SVP would not be placed in the home.

The ruling came on the heels of the first SVP rejected placement, much to the relief of Mount Helix neighbors.

While the two SVPs will be placed elsewhere, some officials are still concerned about the large amount of SVPs placed in East County, such as Sen. Brian Jones of the California State Senate who represents the 38th Senate District.

“Why is the state not taking a more active role in where these guys are placed?” Sen. Jones asked KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.

Sen. Jones mentioned that he wants his legislation to ensure that no individual supervisor district can have more than 40% of the entire number of SVPs in that area.

The senator told KUSI that he intends to get legislation passed that would make it harder for SVPs to be overloaded in specific counties.