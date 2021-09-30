Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduces legislation to require vaccination, negative tests for domestic travel





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – California Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, is preparing for the holiday season by introducing government legislation restricting domestic travel.

Last year, Democrats urged Americans not to gather with their families to celebrate the holidays, saying it would be “just this one time.” Namely, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher here in San Diego.

But now, Democrats are introducing regulations at the federal level.

Senator Feinstein tweeted, “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness.”

The bill is supported by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Public Health Association.

Feinstein’s press release about the legislation is below:

