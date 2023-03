Sen. Dianne Feinstein released from hospital after shingles diagnosis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was released for the hospital on Tuesday after a battle with shingles kept her away over the February recess.

Shingles is caused by the chickenpox virus and typically occurs in older people. Feinstein is the oldest U.S. senator.

She was being treated in San Francisco, and now hopes to make a full recovery and return to work as soon as possible.