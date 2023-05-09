Sen. Feinstein to return to Senate after three-month absence

WASHINGTON (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will be returning to the Senate after being absent for three months due to prolonged health issues.

Starting in February, a bout of shingles sent Feinstein to the hospital for several days. After being discharged, she remained at home to recover from her weakened state.

Her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee is preventing roughly one-dozen presidential nominees from being approved/denied.

Senate Republicans are moving to block Democratic efforts to replace Sen. Feinstein, but senior Republicans made it clear they would not support such a vote.

The issue is creating enormous pressure on Feinstein to resign her position or return to Congress.