Sen. Jones write op-ed making case that rights be restored as soon as possible

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An op-ed penned by California State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee), making the case for a return of all liberties temporarily restricted by government during COVID-19, was published in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Jones’ commentary, titled “Californians must ensure infringements on liberties during pandemic are only temporary,” is a review of the government’s restrictions on individual freedoms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Brian Jones joined KUSI to talk about his op-ed.