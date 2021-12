Sen. Machin deals near-fatal blow to Build Back Better plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin no longer supports President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the plan.

Sen. Machin’s move was a stand against runaway spending, Del Beccaro said.

“Governments collapse under runaway spending. They don’t collapse with fiscal prudence,” Del Beccaro summed up.