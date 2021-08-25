Sen. Melendez introduces resolution to push against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – California State Sen. Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) introduced SCR 59 Monday, which urges the California State Legislature to amend the current law, thus preventing discrimination against those who choose to not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Melendez herself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss SCR 59.

The senator noted during the interview that she does not believe people should have to take the vaccine if it is something they’re not comfortable with.