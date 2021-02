Sen. Melendez’s bill may end state of emergency and Gov. Newsom’s emergency powers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California State Senator Melissa Melendez, 28th District, has introduced bill SCR5, that would declare the state of emergency — which Gov. Gavin Newsom declared on March 4, 2020 — at an end.

If passed, the bill would also terminate the governor’s emergency powers.

Senator Melendez herself joined KUSI to discuss her bill and the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.