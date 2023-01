Sen. Melissa Melendez: Big Oil isn’t the problem, California legislation is

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newsom has put on a political show in recent months accusing Big Oil companies of price gouging in California.

Sen. Melissa Melendez asks, is it price gouging? Or is it the state’s aggressive taxation and absurdly restrictive oil laws that make oil extremely expensive in the California?

Melendez joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the issue at length.