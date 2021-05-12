Sen. Melissa Melendez discusses ideas on how to change SVP release process

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – In the past, the state has sent many sexually violent predators to live in San Diego’s East County, much to the dismay of East County residents.

This happened most recently with the case of appointing two SVPs, Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield, to a Mount Helix home.

Yesterday, a judge denied the proposal to place Wakefield in the house, but the fate of Badger has not yet been ruled on.

California Sen. Melissa Melendez, representing the 28th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the ways the state handles SVPs and what can be done to amend the system.

The law requires these felons be released in the county of their last offense, but notification to that county is only 30 days.

Sen. Melendez noted that the 30-day notification was not enough time, adding that she had a bill in the legislature that would have increased that time period to 90 days, but the bill did not pass.

Another idea that Sen. Melendez proposed was to require SVPs to finish their programs during their stay in state hospitals.

She described SVPs as “dawdling” in their treatment programs.

Sen. Melendez went on to describe that many of them do not finish the entirety of their state programs before they turn 60 years old, at which point they are released, some conditionally, and others not.