Sen. Melissa Melendez discusses why California gas tax suspension proposal failed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California State Assemblymembers voted down a Republican-led bill Monday that aimed to remove the gas tax from California’s record-breaking high gas prices.

Three Democrat San Diego Assemblymembers had a hand in voting against the proposal.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support a one-year suspension of the gas tax in California, making San Diego County the first county in the state to do so.

Sen. Melissa Melendez, representing the 28th district, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss why California’s gas tax appears to have such a strong foothold.

“They didn’t pass it because they don’t want to give the tax relief,” Sen. Melendez summed up.

“What happened this week was they tried to pull the bill out of committee. Right now, it’s sitting in what is called the Rules Committee. The Rules Committee decides okay, where is this bill going to go? Which committee? They’re holding it hostage in the Rules Committee,” Sen. Melendez added.

Under emergency powers, Gov. Gavin Newsom could implement an immediate removal of the gas tax, which would save California motorists at least 54￠per gallon, the senator described.