Sen. Melissa Melendez on California economy reopening fully





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California reopened fully today since March 2020 when pandemic closures locked down much of the state.

Sen. Melissa Melendez, Cal State Senator representing District 28, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the grand reopening.

While Sen. Melendez is happy this era of California’s history is hopefully over, she expressed that she wishes so many businesses in the state did not have to close before it could reopen.