Sen. Melissa Melendez to head Golden State Policy Council





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sen. Melissa Melendez, soon to out term her position in the state legislative body, recently transitioned to heading The Golden State Policy Council, a conservative think tank set on educating legislators of any party with academic policy research.

Melendez, now president of The Golden State Policy Council, aims to put ideas into practice and give California Republicans a stronger platform.

