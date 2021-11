Sen. Melissa Melenez invites citizens’ feedback in Temecula town hall

TEMECULA (KUSI) – California Sen. Melissa Melendez, who represents California’s District 28, has invited citizens to join her in a town hall in Temecula on Nov. 4 to discuss community and legislative issues.

The town hall takes place at 28816 Pujol St. in Temecula on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

RSVP at Sen. Melendez’s office at 951-894-3530 as space is limited.

Find the event on Facebook here.