Sen. Rand Paul tells Biden to burn his mask on TV to encourage vaccinations
WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Wednesday during an interview on Fox News, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said President Biden should “burn his mask” on television to encourage Americans to get the vaccine.
Paul’s comments come as more and more Americans are growing frustrated with Democrats continuing to say life cannot return to normal, despite being vaccinated.
Americans were under the impression that getting vaccinated would allow them to ditch their masks, and return to normal life. But so far, President Biden and health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have not signaled that to be the case.
“[Biden should] light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, ‘I’ve had the vaccine. I am now safe from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine you can be safe too,’” Paul told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “The burden of proof should be on the government to prove we’re spreading it. [If we are.] then we’ll listen to them. Instead it sounds like fear-mongering.”
In addition to Paul’s challenge to Biden, he blasted Dr. Fauci for continuing to insist vaccinated Americans need to keep wearing masks.
In late March, Senator Paul blasted Dr. Fauci for using “theater” by wearing two masks after being vaccinated.