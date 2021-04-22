Sen. Rand Paul tells Biden to burn his mask on TV to encourage vaccinations

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Wednesday during an interview on Fox News, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said President Biden should “burn his mask” on television to encourage Americans to get the vaccine.

Paul’s comments come as more and more Americans are growing frustrated with Democrats continuing to say life cannot return to normal, despite being vaccinated.

Americans were under the impression that getting vaccinated would allow them to ditch their masks, and return to normal life. But so far, President Biden and health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have not signaled that to be the case.

“[Biden should] light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, ‘I’ve had the vaccine. I am now safe from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine you can be safe too,’” Paul told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “The burden of proof should be on the government to prove we’re spreading it. [If we are.] then we’ll listen to them. Instead it sounds like fear-mongering.”

In addition to Paul’s challenge to Biden, he blasted Dr. Fauci for continuing to insist vaccinated Americans need to keep wearing masks.

In late March, Senator Paul blasted Dr. Fauci for using “theater” by wearing two masks after being vaccinated.

Rand Paul told Fauci , “You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show… You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.

Paul continued, “There is no evidence that there are significant reinfections after vaccine. In fact, I don’t think we have a hospitalization in the United States after the two week period after the second vaccination.”

Dr. Fauci insisted the masks aren’t theater, and that he continued to need protection from coronavirus, despite receiving the vaccine.