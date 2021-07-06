Sen. Scott Wilk on skyrocketing gas taxes and Gov. Newsom’s recall election

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – In the wake of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, California drivers are now paying the nation’s highest gasoline taxes, and the prices just keep going up.

Now Senate Republicans are working to help California drivers through these record high gas prices.

California State Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk joined viewers to discuss the rise in gas prices and the upcoming recall election.

Sen. Scott Wilk has advocated for a “gas tax holiday” bill for a year, but it remains to be seen if the bill will be signed into law or not.

He described being optimistic that Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled, as he doesn’t see how he can wiggle his way out of it.