Sen. Scott Wilk says Gov. Newsom’s one-man rule needs to end

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents California’s 21st Senate District covering parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the errors of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s governance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Wilk discussed fraudulent EDD claims, an over-complicated color-coded tier system, tight lockdown restrictions, school closures, early release of convicted felons, and more.

The senator has been introducing EDD legislation aimed at protecting future fraud claims, supporting legislation to help struggling businesses, and addressing the PPP loan issue.