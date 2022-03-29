Sen. Shannon Grove proposes bill to prioritize production of oil in California





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) has introduced a bill to the California State Legislature that would prohibit the import of crude oil into California from countries with demonstrated human rights abuses or with environmental standards that are lower than those in California.

Senate Bill 1319 would also require the Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) to report to its website the measure of particulate matter that is released into the air from tanker ship emissions from oil imported into California.

That measure is intended to highlight the air quality impact from the state’s dependence on foreign oil.

California State Sen. Grove, representing the 16th Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this bill.