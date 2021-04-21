Senate bill aiming to change future recall petitions not being voted on until next year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new California Senate Bill, SB 663 aimed to change the rules of future recall petitions in the state.

The bill would have also made voters’ information and records available for public inspection, including from the recall subjects themselves.

It would also have extended the time period by which voters could remove their names from recall petitions to 45 days after filing the petition.

Currently, the law only allows voters to remove names a single day before filing.

However, the bill would not impact the current Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Senator Melissa Melendez, California State Senator from the state’s 28th district, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the bill.