Senate report details broad failures around Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has found a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures that led to the violent attack.

There were clear warnings and tips that right-wing extremist groups and other supporters of former President Donald Trump were planning to “storm the Capitol” with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system underneath it. But that intelligence never made it to top leadership.

The bipartisan Senate report released Tuesday does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including the role Trump played.