Senator Brian Jones discusses rising gas prices





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price has risen 11 consecutive days and 24 of the past 25 days, increasing 67.8 cents, including 3.6 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 48.5 cents more than one week ago, 65 cents higher than one month ago and $1.549 greater than one year ago.

The national average price rose for the seventh consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342, increasing 2.2 cents to $3.747. It has risen 7.3 cents over the past seven days, including 1.1 cents Monday.

The national average price is 11 cents less than one month ago and 55.8 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.269 since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.

To make matters worse, Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley introduced a bill to immediately suspend the state gas tax, but the Democrat supermajority shut it down, twice.

Senator Brian Jones of the 38th State Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss these rising gas prices.