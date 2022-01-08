Senator Brian Jones reaches out in defense of the San Diego preschool forced to close for not masking toddlers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We have the right to live, recreate, and run our businesses without the heave-hand of state government controlling your every movement.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Senator Brian Jones of the 38th District about Foothills Christian Church’s preschool shutdown.

According to Senator Brian Jones, his office has been engaged with Foothills since day one and will continue to support them in their capacity.

They allegedly reached out to the DSS about this issue, and the Department has failed to get back to them.

Switching topics, Jones claims that the state is in a huge monetary surplus, and republicans are taking the reins on where the money should go.

