Senator Brian Jones set to become next State Sen. Minority Leader

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local State Senator Brian Jones is set to become the next Senate Minority Leader.

On his first day in his new role, he announced he has plans to introduce several new bills including several to lower gas prices and tackle homelessness.

Brian Jones attended Gov. Gavin Newsom’s special session regarding high gas prices where he promised to further discuss Newsom’s proposals along with his own.

He joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of his future and ongoing efforts.