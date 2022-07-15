Senator Brian Jones updates us on Bill 841, “The Safe Act”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was a bill meant to protect communities from sexually violent predators but apparently it’s been killed.

The “Sexually Violent Predator Accountability Fairness and Enforcement Act” aka “Safe Act” was meant to prevent the state from continuing to put sexually violent predators into unsuspecting communities throughout California.

Senator Brian Jones, 38th District, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Safe Act, Bill 841.