Senator introduces bill to combat fentanyl related deaths

LAKE ELSINORE (KUSI) – California State Senator Melissa Melendez (R- Lake Elsinore) introduced Senate Bill (SB) 350, which if passed, would require the court to issue an advisory to those individuals convicted of selling or distributing controlled substances under California Health and Safety Code Sections 11351, 11352 or 11379.6.

In essence, this bill would warn that person convicted of these crimes that their actions could result in the death of another and lead to a homicide charge.

Senator Melissa Melendez herself joined KUSI to discuss the bill, which she says is in response to drug-related deaths and in direct honor of a constituent’s daughter, Alexandra Capelouto, a 20-year-old college student who passed away from drug poisoning while visiting home during the holidays.