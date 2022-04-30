Senator Melissa Melendez addresses some of San Diego’s pressing issues

Gas Tax, Newsom Emergency Power, SB 1446 giving homeless people a right to sue if they are not given housing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On top of the sky rocketing gas prices across the state, California lawmakers plan on increasing the gas tax by several cents to nearly 54 cents per gallon on July 1st.

California residents are facing pressure from all sides from rising gas taxes, to restrictive COVID mandates, to the mounting homelessness problem.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Senator Melissa Melendez about the issues plaguing the state.