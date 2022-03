Senator Melissa Melendez reacts to Newsom’s proposed rebate package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the average price of gas for Californian’s coming in at $5.91 cents, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $11 billion dollar relief package to help Californian’s dealing with high gas prices.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Senator Melissa Melendez, 28th District, about the rising gas prices and if the proposed relief package is the right move for California.