Senator Melissa Melendez reacts to Newsom’s “SMARTER” plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom and other state officials announced on Thursday, the new “SMARTER” framework that is based on the idea that the coronavirus will be a continuous presence in California.

They want to keep California moving in a ongoing state of readiness to address COVID-19 breakouts and be able to respond to possible new variants of the virus.

The states “SMARTER” plan continues to emphasize the importance of shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education and “R-X”, or treatment.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Senator Melissa Melendez, 28th district, about her reaction to Newsom’s “SMARTER” plan.