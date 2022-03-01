Senator Melissa Melendez reacts to Newsom’s student mask decision

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California will no longer require masks in schools starting Mar. 12th.

Governor Gavin Newsom joined the governors of Oregon and Washington to announce the states would be strongly recommending masks in schools instead of mandating it.

This does not necessarily mean masks will not be mandated in some school districts.

Local county public health officers in high-transmission areas could require masking, as could individual districts.

San Diego Unified has made the decision to exercise its local control to keep the indoor mask mandate in place.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Senator Melissa Melendez to weigh in on the recent decision.