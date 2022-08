Senator Melissa Melendez weighs in on “fast food bill” AB 257





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fast food companies stand in stark opposition to California’s AB 257, saying it could increase costs and undermine long-standing business models.

Many San Diegans are having trouble understanding what exactly the bill does.

Senator Melissa Melendez joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to clarify the bill and offer insight as to what Californians will be deciding when they place their vote.