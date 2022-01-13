Senator Mitch McConnell rips into Biden’s speech saying it was ‘designed to pull our country apart’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Minority Leader and senior United States senator from Kentucky, Mitch McConnell rips Biden’s voting rights speech on Jan. 11th as “profoundly unpresidential”.

On Tuesday President Biden delivered remarks to the American people about the apparent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and to help strengthen our election system this year.

During Biden’s speech, he likened supporters of the voting rights bill to civil rights icons and foes to segregationists and Confederate leader Davis.

“How profoundly, profoundly unpresidential,” McConnell said. “Look, I’ve known, liked, and personally respected Joe Biden for many years. I did not recognize the man at that podium yesterday.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Political contributor, Mark Larson, about Biden’s rant the other day.