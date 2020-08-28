Senator Rand Paul ‘attacked by an angry mob’ after leaving White House





WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul claims that when he left President Donald Trump’s Republican convention speech at the White House he was “attacked by an angry mob” of the type that would be unleashed in Joe Biden’s America.

The Kentucky senator and his wife were surrounded by screaming protesters early Friday but were unharmed. Video of the encounter shows no attack, only a police officer being jostled and stumbling into Paul’s shoulder.

Paul and his wife didn’t appear to come into physical contact with the protesters. The protesters yelled for Paul to say the name of police shooting victim Breonna Taylor.

What the protesters didn’t seem to know, was that Senator Rand Paul is the author of the “Justice for Breonna Taylor” Act, legislation that would prohibit no-knock warrants which allow law enforcement officials to forcibly enter a home without announcing their authority or purpose.