Senator Rand Paul blasts Dr. Fauci for wearing masks after being vaccinated

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Thursday, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testified with other federal officials on the COVID-19 response in the United States.

Senator Rand Paul blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for using “theater” by wearing two masks after being vaccinated.

Rand Paul told Fauci, “You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show… You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.

Paul continued, “There is no evidence that there are significant reinfections after vaccine. In fact, I don’t think we have a hospitalization in the United States after the two week period after the second vaccination.”

Dr. Fauci insisted the masks aren’t theater, and that he continued to need protection from coronavirus, despite receiving the vaccine.