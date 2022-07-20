Senator Rand Paul calls on San Diego voters unelect the SDUSD Board Members

LISTEN: San Diego school chief says that kids who won’t wear a mask can stay home – @RandPaul weighs in on the school district requiring mandatory masking. #AmericaReports. pic.twitter.com/HjG0CsFr33 — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) July 20, 2022

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District’s Board President Sharon Whitehurst Payne has made national headlines after telling KUSI’s Logan Byrnes that students who aren’t comfortable with the mask mandate should not return to school.

As expected parents, medical researchers and more are outraged, saying there is no evidence that supports doing this. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul went on to Fox News to react, saying San Diego voters need to un-elect the school board.

SDUSD Board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne’s interview making these shocking comments is below: