Senator Shannon Grove reacts to Gov. Newsom’s $286.4 billion spending plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 11 Governor Newsom visited a health clinic in Kern County to discuss his California Blueprint proposal. The proposal addressed health care affordability and gives MediCal coverage to anyone living in California regardless of immigration status.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Brynes talked with Senator, Shannon Grove, to get her reaction to Governor Newsom’s $286.4 billion spending plan.