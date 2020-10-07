Senator Ted Cruz releases video titled, “Democrats’ Radical Power Plot Exposed”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ahead of the Supreme Court Hearings, Senator Ted Cruz, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm the next Supreme Court nominee, released a video showing what he thinks will happen in the coming weeks.

Cruz called it, “Democrats’ Radical Power Plot Exposed.”

The video comes as Republicans are looking to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before election day on November 3rd.

Hearings are set to begin Monday and run through October 15th.

KUSI’s Political commentator, Esther Valdes, shared her take on Cruz’s video and previewed what to expect from the confirmation process.