Send letters to Santa, holiday vendors, live music, all in Little Italy’s Christmas Village

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out in Little Italy’s Christmas Village, at the Piazza della Famiglia and talked to Chris Gomez about all the fun attractions happening for the holidays.

There you can send letters to Santa, listen to live music, shop local vendors, and the watch the annual tree lighting ceremony starting this Saturday Dec. 4th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

For more information about the Little Italy Association or the Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village visit www.littleitalysd.com.