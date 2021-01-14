Senior at Rancho Bernardo High becoming TikTok star through magic videos

Pete Sciarrino is a senior at Rancho Bernardo High School, he plays baseball, hangs out with his family, but he also is a magician.

He has been making magic videos on Instagram for several years, but decided back in August to try out TikTok. He now has surpassed 1.2 million followers as people continue to ask him to share his latest tricks.

This has helped Pete fill the void during the pandemic, giving him something to do as he waits for the season to start back up.

But at the end of the day, he just hopes that he is able to make people happy during this difficult time.