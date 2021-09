Sérgio Mendes to perform with the San Diego Symphony Sept. 14





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes to play with the San Diego Symphony Sept. 14.

Latin music legend Sérgio Mendes will return for a night of bossa nova and somba at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The musician spoke with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his musical style, and how he fell in love with music.

If you want to purchase a ticket go to: https://purchasing.sandiegosymphony.org/8149