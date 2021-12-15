‘Service through gratitude’, Community Through Hope helps those experiencing unsheltered and food insecurity crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Rosy Vasquez, Founder and CEO, of Community Through Hope.

This local non-profit supports homeless in the southern portion of San Diego county.

They are focused on food insecurity and the unsheltered crisis and Community Through Hope’s mission is to act as beacon for these issues.

They are always looking to volunteer if you would get in to serving others in your community. communitythorughhope.org