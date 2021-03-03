Serviceman killed in I-5 Convoy pileup ID’d

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities today released the name of a Navy man who died in a freeway pileup involving a convoy of military trucks en route to Camp Pendleton.

Aaron Fish, 26, and fellow members of Ventura County-based Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 were headed south on Interstate 5 in San Onofre shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday when a car suddenly stopped in front of them, causing the five military trucks to begin rear-ending each other, according to the Navy and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle Fish was driving wound up crushed between two of the others in the convoy, killing him at the scene.

Paramedics took four other sailors — three men and two women, all in their early 20s — to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment of injuries ranging in severity from serious to minor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP and naval authorities were investigating the accident.