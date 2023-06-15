Serving Seniors CEO reacts to approval of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After hearing hours of public comment, the San Diego City Council Tuesday evening voted 5-4 in favor of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance that would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

Mayor Todd Gloria has pushed hard for proposed the ordinance introduced by City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, including asking the public to sign a petition and speaking on the issue at news conferences.

The proposal would also ban tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas — parks, canyons and near schools, transit stations and homeless shelters — regardless of shelter capacity.

Serving Seniors CEO, Paul Downey, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why he is not supportive of City Council’s vote.

Downey believes that San Diego City Council “put the cart before the horse,” since we do not have enough shelter beds at this time.

RELATED STORY: San Diego City Council approves Unsafe Camping Ordinance by 5-4 vote