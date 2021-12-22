Serving Seniors hosts first post-pandemic Christmas Day Meal and will be serving ham and smiles!

Melinda Forstey, the Chief Operating Officer at Serving Seniors, about their first meal distribution since the pandemic.

On Satuday Dec. 25 at 11:00 a.m. to noon, Serving Seniors will be hosting their Christmas Day meal in person in their dining room at Serving Seniors Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center, 1525 Fourth Avenue.

They will be serving a hot meal of Ham and sides, with a serving of smiles!

For 481 days during the coronavirus pandemic, the Serving Seniors Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center was closed. While it successfully converted its congregate meal service to delivery and pickup, all social activities ceased – leaving low income and homeless older adults vulnerable to the negative effects of social isolation.

Offering socialization over meals is a vital part of the Serving Seniors mission to keep older adults healthy and better able to avoid homelessness.